REC Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.94% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 May 2024, 3:43:06 PM IST
REC Ltd shares close at ₹527.50, up 0.94%
15 May 2024, 3:32:56 PM IST
REC Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of REC Ltd closed at ₹527.50, up 1.29%. The day's high was ₹535.70 and low was ₹522.00, and the total traded volume stood at 14,364,165.
15 May 2024, 3:16:36 PM IST
15 May 2024, 3:14:35 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,949.71, Nifty at 22,222.95 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 154.90 points to 72,949.71 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 5.10 to 22,222.95 points as of 15:10 IST.
15 May 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
15 May 2024, 2:48:08 PM IST
15 May 2024, 2:31:50 PM IST
REC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 2.25%; m-cap at 1.41 Lakh Crore
The REC Ltd stock has gained 8.86% in 1 day, gained 6.56% in the 1 week, gained 0.53% in 1 month, lost 7.34% 3 months, gained 66.31% in 6 months, gained 239.32% in 1 year, gained 69.02% in 3 years, and gained 33.14% in 5 years.
15 May 2024, 2:19:39 PM IST
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was up 1.61% at ₹533.70.
15 May 2024, 1:47:11 PM IST
11,410,227 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 11,410,227 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 May 2024, 1:16:38 PM IST
15 May 2024, 1:02:26 PM IST
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40.
15 May 2024, 12:48:10 PM IST
15 May 2024, 12:33:55 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of REC Ltd with peer listed stocks
15 May 2024, 12:03:29 PM IST
REC Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹53.72, REC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.71 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.98 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 May 2024, 11:47:12 AM IST
15 May 2024, 11:33:00 AM IST
15 May 2024, 11:18:45 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,054.72, Nifty at 22,193.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 49.89 points to 73,054.72 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 24.55 to 22,193.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
15 May 2024, 11:02:24 AM IST
REC Ltd versus peer group stocks
15 May 2024, 10:48:06 AM IST
REC Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of REC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 6,473,423.
15 May 2024, 10:17:37 AM IST
REC Ltd stock up 6.56% in 5 days
While the REC Ltd share gained 8.86% today, the scip is up 0.53% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 66.31% and one-year return of 239.32%.
15 May 2024, 10:03:23 AM IST
REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 2.29% intraday against a 2.29% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.