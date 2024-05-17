REC Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.62% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

17 May 2024, 3:41:44 PM IST
REC Ltd shares close at ₹543.00, up 0.62%
17 May 2024, 3:33:37 PM IST
REC Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of REC Ltd closed at ₹543.00, up 0.59%. The day's high was ₹547.65 and low was ₹539.30, and the total traded volume stood at 7,677,058.
17 May 2024, 3:17:20 PM IST
REC Ltd share price chart today
17 May 2024, 3:13:12 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,896.36, Nifty at 22,473.15 at 15:00 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 232.64 points to 73,896.36 at 15:00 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.30 to 22,473.15 points as of 15:00 IST.
17 May 2024, 3:00:54 PM IST
17 May 2024, 2:46:42 PM IST
17 May 2024, 2:32:31 PM IST
REC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.91%; m-cap at 1.44 Lakh Crore
The REC Ltd stock has gained 8.86% in 1 day, gained 6.56% in the 1 week, gained 0.53% in 1 month, lost 7.34% 3 months, gained 66.31% in 6 months, gained 239.32% in 1 year, gained 69.02% in 3 years, and gained 33.14% in 5 years.
17 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was up 0.82% at ₹546.05.
17 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
5,173,612 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 5,173,612 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 1:17:12 PM IST
17 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was up 0.38% at ₹544.10.
17 May 2024, 12:46:43 PM IST
17 May 2024, 12:34:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of REC Ltd with peer listed stocks
17 May 2024, 12:04:06 PM IST
REC Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹53.72, REC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 10.07 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.05 times its price-to-book ratio.
17 May 2024, 11:45:47 AM IST
17 May 2024, 11:33:38 AM IST
3,617,510 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 3,617,510 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,909.07, Nifty at 22,447.15 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 245.35 points to 73,909.07 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 43.30 to 22,447.15 points as of 11:10 IST.
17 May 2024, 11:03:10 AM IST
REC Ltd versus peer group stocks
17 May 2024, 10:46:52 AM IST
REC Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of REC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,171,172.
17 May 2024, 10:18:26 AM IST
REC Ltd stock up 6.56% in 5 days
While the REC Ltd share gained 8.86% today, the scip is up 0.53% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 66.31% and one-year return of 239.32%.
17 May 2024, 10:02:12 AM IST
REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.46% intraday against a 0.46% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.