Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.68% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 22, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Live: Reliance Industries Ltd shares traded at ₹2,887.50, up 1.30% and commanded a market capitalisation of ₹19.54 Lakh Crore. The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has hit a day’s high of ₹2,890.00 and low of ₹2,848.05 so far. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹3,024.80 and ₹1,995.48 in the last one year. Here’s a deep dive Reliance Industries Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 22, 2024 Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 22, 2024
22 Apr 2024, 3:43:44 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,961.50, up 0.68%

That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
22 Apr 2024, 3:33:40 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,961.00, up 0.66%. The day's high was ₹2,964.30 and low was ₹2,936.60, and the total traded volume stood at 172,032.
22 Apr 2024, 3:17:32 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd share price chart today

22 Apr 2024, 3:13:29 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,576.57, Nifty at 22,316.85 at 15:04 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 488.24 points to 73,576.57 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 169.85 to 22,316.85 points as of 15:04 IST.
22 Apr 2024, 3:03:25 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis

22 Apr 2024, 2:47:17 PM IST

Here's how Reliance Industries Ltd price chart looks like today

22 Apr 2024, 2:33:12 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.35%; m-cap at 19.97 Lakh Crore

The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has lost 0.07% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
22 Apr 2024, 2:17:04 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low

Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,118.04. At last count, the stock was up 0.39% at ₹2,953.00.
22 Apr 2024, 1:48:50 PM IST

114,621 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands

The Refineries company saw 114,621 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
22 Apr 2024, 1:32:40 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings

Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
22 Apr 2024, 1:16:02 PM IST

Here's how Reliance Industries Ltd price chart looks like today

22 Apr 2024, 1:09:58 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low

Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.90 and 52-week low of ₹1,995.48. At last count, the stock was up 1.30% at ₹2,887.50.
22 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Reliance Industries Ltd. The Reliance Industries Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Reliance Industries Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹2,887.50, up 1.30%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹3,024.90 and ₹1,995.48 in the last one year. At last count, the Reliance Industries Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹19.54 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Reliance Industries Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.



NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.
