Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.37% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

13 May 2024, 3:40:35 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,804.80, down 0.37%
13 May 2024, 3:30:24 PM IST
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,806.00, down 0.33%. The day's high was ₹2,813.15 and low was ₹2,768.05, and the total traded volume stood at 127,694.
13 May 2024, 3:16:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 3:12:10 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,731.58, Nifty at 22,124.35 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 67.11 points to 72,731.58 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.15 to 22,124.35 points as of 15:04 IST.
13 May 2024, 3:04:02 PM IST
13 May 2024, 2:45:44 PM IST
13 May 2024, 2:31:23 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.36%; m-cap at 18.98 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has gained 0.04% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
13 May 2024, 2:17:13 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,193.12. At last count, the stock was down 0.48% at ₹2,801.50.
13 May 2024, 1:46:43 PM IST
96,395 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 96,395 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
13 May 2024, 1:32:26 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
13 May 2024, 1:18:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 1:03:58 PM IST
13 May 2024, 12:47:40 PM IST
13 May 2024, 12:33:29 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
13 May 2024, 12:03:01 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹102.90, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 27.36 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.40 times its price-to-book ratio.
13 May 2024, 11:46:41 AM IST
13 May 2024, 11:32:31 AM IST
13 May 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,167.08, Nifty at 21,873.25 at 11:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 497.39 points to 72,167.08 at 11:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 181.95 to 21,873.25 points as of 11:09 IST.
13 May 2024, 11:04:06 AM IST
13 May 2024, 10:47:50 AM IST
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 55,055.
13 May 2024, 10:17:24 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock down 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share lost 0.04% today, the scip is down 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.