Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.74% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

16 May 2024, 3:41:47 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,852.00, up 0.74%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
16 May 2024, 3:31:35 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,852.70, up 0.76%. The day's high was ₹2,854.30 and low was ₹2,796.60, and the total traded volume stood at 70,257.
16 May 2024, 3:17:23 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd share price chart today
16 May 2024, 3:13:18 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,637.34, Nifty at 22,325.05 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 650.31 points to 73,637.34 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 124.50 to 22,325.05 points as of 15:04 IST.
16 May 2024, 3:03:10 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
16 May 2024, 2:46:52 PM IST
Here's how Reliance Industries Ltd price chart looks like today
16 May 2024, 2:30:35 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.94%; m-cap at 18.97 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has gained 0.04% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
16 May 2024, 2:18:25 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,193.12. At last count, the stock was down 1.10% at ₹2,800.00.
16 May 2024, 1:47:56 PM IST
39,799 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 39,799 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 May 2024, 1:31:33 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
16 May 2024, 1:17:22 PM IST
Here's how Reliance Industries Ltd price chart looks like today
16 May 2024, 1:01:05 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,193.12. At last count, the stock was down 0.37% at ₹2,820.70.
16 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Summary
16 May 2024, 12:34:43 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
16 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹102.90, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 27.51 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.41 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
Here's how Reliance Industries Ltd price chart looks like today
16 May 2024, 11:31:41 AM IST
21,243 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 21,243 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 May 2024, 11:17:30 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,838.91, Nifty at 22,163.15 at 11:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 148.12 points to 72,838.91 at 11:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 37.40 to 22,163.15 points as of 11:09 IST.
16 May 2024, 11:01:11 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
16 May 2024, 10:46:58 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:34 IST stands at 16,484.
16 May 2024, 10:18:33 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock up 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share gained 0.04% today, the scip is up 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.