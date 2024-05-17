Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.73% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

17 May 2024, 3:41:44 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,871.00, up 0.73%
17 May 2024, 3:33:37 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,870.15, up 0.70%. The day's high was ₹2,874.85 and low was ₹2,826.00, and the total traded volume stood at 412,454.
17 May 2024, 3:17:20 PM IST
17 May 2024, 3:13:12 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,896.36, Nifty at 22,473.15 at 14:54 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 232.64 points to 73,896.36 at 14:54 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.30 to 22,473.15 points as of 14:54 IST.
17 May 2024, 3:00:54 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
17 May 2024, 2:46:42 PM IST
17 May 2024, 2:32:31 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.60%; m-cap at 19.40 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has gained 0.04% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
17 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,193.12. At last count, the stock was up 0.68% at ₹2,869.70.
17 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
148,818 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 148,818 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 1:33:29 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
17 May 2024, 1:17:12 PM IST
17 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,193.12. At last count, the stock was up 0.51% at ₹2,864.80.
17 May 2024, 12:46:43 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Summary
17 May 2024, 12:34:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
17 May 2024, 12:04:06 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹102.90, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 27.70 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.43 times its price-to-book ratio.
17 May 2024, 11:45:47 AM IST
17 May 2024, 11:33:38 AM IST
The Refineries company saw 82,569 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,909.07, Nifty at 22,447.15 at 11:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 245.35 points to 73,909.07 at 11:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 43.30 to 22,447.15 points as of 11:04 IST.
17 May 2024, 11:03:10 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
17 May 2024, 10:46:52 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:39 IST stands at 68,804.
17 May 2024, 10:18:26 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock up 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share gained 0.04% today, the scip is up 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.