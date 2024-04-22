Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.26% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

22 Apr 2024, 3:43:44 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares close at ₹1,547.00, up 1.26%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
22 Apr 2024, 3:33:40 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd closed at ₹1,547.00, up 1.18%. The day's high was ₹1,548.00 and low was ₹1,521.95, and the total traded volume stood at 1,679,585.
22 Apr 2024, 3:17:32 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd share price chart today
22 Apr 2024, 3:13:29 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,576.57, Nifty at 22,316.85 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 488.24 points to 73,576.57 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 169.85 to 22,316.85 points as of 15:10 IST.
22 Apr 2024, 3:03:25 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
22 Apr 2024, 2:47:17 PM IST
Here's how Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd price chart looks like today
22 Apr 2024, 2:33:12 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.54%; m-cap at 3.67 Lakh Crore
The Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stock has gained 0.28% in 1 day, gained 6.4% in the 1 week, gained 10.79% in 1 month, gained 23.37% 3 months, gained 25.6% in 6 months, gained 32.8% in 1 year, gained 33.08% in 3 years, and gained 26.72% in 5 years.
22 Apr 2024, 2:17:04 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,638.85 and 52-week low of ₹922.45. At last count, the stock was up 0.49% at ₹1,531.05.
22 Apr 2024, 1:48:50 PM IST
861,269 Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 861,269 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
22 Apr 2024, 1:32:40 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
22 Apr 2024, 1:16:02 PM IST
Here's how Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd price chart looks like today
22 Apr 2024, 1:01:51 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,638.85 and 52-week low of ₹922.45. At last count, the stock was up 0.47% at ₹1,529.40.
22 Apr 2024, 12:49:44 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock Summary
22 Apr 2024, 12:31:32 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
22 Apr 2024, 12:01:10 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.12, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 41.02 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 6.11 times its price-to-book ratio.
22 Apr 2024, 11:47:01 AM IST
Here's how Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd price chart looks like today
22 Apr 2024, 11:32:54 AM IST
553,296 Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 553,296 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
22 Apr 2024, 11:18:44 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,465.86, Nifty at 22,279.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 377.53 points to 73,465.86 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 132.05 to 22,279.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
22 Apr 2024, 11:02:37 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
22 Apr 2024, 10:48:27 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 421,284.
22 Apr 2024, 10:15:52 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stock up 6.4% in 5 days
While the Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd share gained 0.28% today, the scip is up 10.79% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.6% and one-year return of 32.8%.