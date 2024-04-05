Suzlon Energy Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.70% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

05 Apr 2024, 3:44:37 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares close at ₹42.70, down 0.58%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
05 Apr 2024, 3:32:28 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd closed at ₹42.70, down 0.47%. The day's high was ₹43.00 and low was ₹42.00, and the total traded volume stood at 15,782,326.
05 Apr 2024, 3:16:11 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd share price chart today
05 Apr 2024, 3:12:09 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,243.09, Nifty at 22,496.55 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 15.46 points to 74,243.09 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 18.10 to 22,496.55 points as of 15:09 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 3:01:58 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd SWOT Analysis
05 Apr 2024, 2:47:49 PM IST
Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
05 Apr 2024, 2:33:35 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.58%; m-cap at 57.61 Thousand Crore
The Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has lost 2.16% in 1 day, gained 0.13% in the 1 week, lost 16.26% in 1 month, gained 2.2% 3 months, gained 62.81% in 6 months, gained 395.6% in 1 year, gained 97.17% in 3 years, and gained 44.56% in 5 years.
05 Apr 2024, 2:19:24 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹7.90. At last count, the stock was down 0.70% at ₹42.70.
05 Apr 2024, 1:49:02 PM IST
11,441,593 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 11,441,593 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
05 Apr 2024, 1:18:35 PM IST
Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
05 Apr 2024, 1:00:21 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹7.90. At last count, the stock was down 0.58% at ₹42.60.
05 Apr 2024, 12:48:13 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Summary
05 Apr 2024, 12:32:00 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Suzlon Energy Ltd with peer listed stocks
05 Apr 2024, 12:03:27 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.34, Suzlon Energy Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 126.56 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 17.13 times its price-to-book ratio.
05 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST
Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
05 Apr 2024, 11:33:04 AM IST
7,866,305 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 7,866,305 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
05 Apr 2024, 11:16:50 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,216.32, Nifty at 22,506.40 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 11.31 points to 74,216.32 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 8.25 to 22,506.40 points as of 11:15 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 11:02:42 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd versus peer group stocks
05 Apr 2024, 10:46:29 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Suzlon Energy Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 6,552,393.
05 Apr 2024, 10:18:06 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd stock down 0.13% in 5 days
While the Suzlon Energy Ltd share lost 2.16% today, the scip is down 16.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 62.81% and one-year return of 395.6%.
05 Apr 2024, 10:01:50 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 1.51% intraday against a 1.51% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.