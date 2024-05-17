Tata Motors Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.90% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

17 May 2024, 3:41:44 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd shares close at ₹944.95, up 1.10%
17 May 2024, 3:33:37 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd closed at ₹944.95, up 1.10%. The day's high was ₹953.40 and low was ₹941.00, and the total traded volume stood at 13,196,902.
17 May 2024, 3:17:20 PM IST
17 May 2024, 3:13:12 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,896.36, Nifty at 22,473.15 at 15:01 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 232.64 points to 73,896.36 at 15:01 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.30 to 22,473.15 points as of 15:01 IST.
17 May 2024, 3:00:54 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd SWOT Analysis
17 May 2024, 2:46:42 PM IST
17 May 2024, 2:32:31 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.03%; m-cap at 3.14 Lakh Crore
The Tata Motors Ltd stock has gained 2.77% in 1 day, lost 0.88% in the 1 week, gained 12.83% in 1 month, gained 27.28% 3 months, gained 26.96% in 6 months, gained 93.74% in 1 year, gained 42.74% in 3 years, and gained 36.19% in 5 years.
17 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Motors Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,065.60 and 52-week low of ₹504.75. At last count, the stock was up 1.03% at ₹946.00.
17 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
10,119,343 Tata Motors Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 10,119,343 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 1:33:29 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Tata Motors Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
17 May 2024, 1:17:12 PM IST
17 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
17 May 2024, 12:46:43 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Stock Summary
17 May 2024, 12:34:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Tata Motors Ltd with peer listed stocks
17 May 2024, 12:04:06 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹94.47, Tata Motors Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.91 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.67 times its price-to-book ratio.
17 May 2024, 11:45:47 AM IST
17 May 2024, 11:33:38 AM IST
17 May 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,909.07, Nifty at 22,447.15 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 245.35 points to 73,909.07 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 43.30 to 22,447.15 points as of 11:10 IST.
17 May 2024, 11:03:10 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd versus peer group stocks
17 May 2024, 10:46:52 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Motors Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 6,962,135.
17 May 2024, 10:18:26 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd stock up 0.88% in 5 days
While the Tata Motors Ltd share gained 2.77% today, the scip is up 12.83% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 26.96% and one-year return of 93.74%.