Tata Power Company Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.59% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

10 May 2024, 3:43:38 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares close at ₹415.45, up 0.59%
10 May 2024, 3:31:22 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd closed at ₹415.85, up 0.33%. The day's high was ₹418.25 and low was ₹404.15, and the total traded volume stood at 19,707,026.
10 May 2024, 3:15:09 PM IST
10 May 2024, 3:13:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,709.25, Nifty at 22,032.80 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 305.08 points to 72,709.25 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 75.30 to 22,032.80 points as of 15:10 IST.
10 May 2024, 3:00:55 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd SWOT Analysis
10 May 2024, 2:48:48 PM IST
10 May 2024, 2:32:38 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.40%; m-cap at 1.32 Lakh Crore
The Tata Power Company Ltd stock has lost 2.22% in 1 day, lost 2.86% in the 1 week, gained 4.82% in 1 month, gained 10.44% 3 months, gained 74.7% in 6 months, gained 115.29% in 1 year, gained 61.97% in 3 years, and gained 46.64% in 5 years.
10 May 2024, 2:16:25 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹464.20 and 52-week low of ₹201.80. At last count, the stock was up 0.01% at ₹412.80.
10 May 2024, 1:46:03 PM IST
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 16,156,758 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 May 2024, 1:17:37 PM IST
10 May 2024, 1:03:28 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹464.20 and 52-week low of ₹201.80. At last count, the stock was down 0.46% at ₹410.90.
10 May 2024, 12:49:17 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock Summary
10 May 2024, 12:33:07 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Tata Power Company Ltd with peer listed stocks
10 May 2024, 12:02:44 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹11.57, Tata Power Company Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 35.75 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.09 times its price-to-book ratio.
10 May 2024, 11:46:31 AM IST
10 May 2024, 11:34:24 AM IST
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 12,582,105 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 May 2024, 11:18:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,644.50, Nifty at 22,027.05 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 240.33 points to 72,644.50 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.55 to 22,027.05 points as of 11:14 IST.
10 May 2024, 11:04:02 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd versus peer group stocks
10 May 2024, 10:47:49 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Power Company Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 11,030,172.
10 May 2024, 10:19:30 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd stock down 2.86% in 5 days
While the Tata Power Company Ltd share lost 2.22% today, the scip is down 4.82% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 74.7% and one-year return of 115.29%.
10 May 2024, 10:03:19 AM IST
