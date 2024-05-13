Tata Power Company Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.83% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

13 May 2024, 3:40:35 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares close at ₹411.70, down 0.83%
13 May 2024, 3:30:24 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd closed at ₹412.05, down 0.82%. The day's high was ₹415.35 and low was ₹396.55, and the total traded volume stood at 24,905,616.
13 May 2024, 3:16:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 3:12:10 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,731.58, Nifty at 22,124.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 67.11 points to 72,731.58 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.15 to 22,124.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
13 May 2024, 3:04:02 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd SWOT Analysis
13 May 2024, 2:45:44 PM IST
13 May 2024, 2:33:30 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.19%; m-cap at 1.31 Lakh Crore
The Tata Power Company Ltd stock has lost 2.22% in 1 day, lost 2.86% in the 1 week, gained 4.82% in 1 month, gained 10.44% 3 months, gained 74.7% in 6 months, gained 115.29% in 1 year, gained 61.97% in 3 years, and gained 46.64% in 5 years.
13 May 2024, 2:17:13 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Power Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹464.20 and 52-week low of ₹201.80. At last count, the stock was down 1.66% at ₹410.10.
13 May 2024, 1:46:43 PM IST
19,827,996 Tata Power Company Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 19,827,996 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
13 May 2024, 1:18:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 1:03:58 PM IST
13 May 2024, 12:47:40 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock Summary
13 May 2024, 12:33:29 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Tata Power Company Ltd with peer listed stocks
13 May 2024, 12:03:01 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹11.57, Tata Power Company Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 35.85 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.10 times its price-to-book ratio.
13 May 2024, 11:46:41 AM IST
13 May 2024, 11:32:31 AM IST
13 May 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,167.08, Nifty at 21,873.25 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 497.39 points to 72,167.08 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 181.95 to 21,873.25 points as of 11:15 IST.
13 May 2024, 11:04:06 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd versus peer group stocks
13 May 2024, 10:47:50 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Power Company Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 11,174,434.
13 May 2024, 10:17:24 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd stock down 2.86% in 5 days
While the Tata Power Company Ltd share lost 2.22% today, the scip is down 4.82% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 74.7% and one-year return of 115.29%.
13 May 2024, 10:01:04 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Tata Power Company Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 1.95% intraday against a 1.95% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.