Tata Power Company Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.77% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

16 May 2024, 3:41:47 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares close at ₹433.95, up 0.77%
16 May 2024, 3:31:35 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd closed at ₹434.55, up 0.66%. The day's high was ₹435.35 and low was ₹426.85, and the total traded volume stood at 8,319,860.
16 May 2024, 3:17:23 PM IST
16 May 2024, 3:13:18 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,637.34, Nifty at 22,325.05 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 650.31 points to 73,637.34 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 124.50 to 22,325.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
16 May 2024, 3:03:10 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd SWOT Analysis
16 May 2024, 2:46:52 PM IST
16 May 2024, 2:30:35 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.39%; m-cap at 1.37 Lakh Crore
The Tata Power Company Ltd stock has lost 2.22% in 1 day, lost 2.86% in the 1 week, gained 4.82% in 1 month, gained 10.44% 3 months, gained 74.7% in 6 months, gained 115.29% in 1 year, gained 61.97% in 3 years, and gained 46.64% in 5 years.
16 May 2024, 2:18:25 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Power Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹464.20 and 52-week low of ₹201.80. At last count, the stock was down 0.57% at ₹428.10.
16 May 2024, 1:47:56 PM IST
5,444,015 Tata Power Company Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 5,444,015 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 May 2024, 1:17:22 PM IST
16 May 2024, 1:01:05 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹464.20 and 52-week low of ₹201.80. At last count, the stock was down 0.16% at ₹431.55.
16 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock Summary
16 May 2024, 12:34:43 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Tata Power Company Ltd with peer listed stocks
16 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹11.57, Tata Power Company Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 37.29 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.26 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
16 May 2024, 11:31:41 AM IST
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 3,732,251 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 May 2024, 11:17:30 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,838.91, Nifty at 22,163.15 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 148.12 points to 72,838.91 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 37.40 to 22,163.15 points as of 11:15 IST.
16 May 2024, 11:01:11 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd versus peer group stocks
16 May 2024, 10:46:58 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Power Company Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 3,002,115.
16 May 2024, 10:18:33 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd stock up 2.86% in 5 days
While the Tata Power Company Ltd share gained 2.22% today, the scip is up 4.82% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 74.7% and one-year return of 115.29%.
16 May 2024, 10:02:18 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Tata Power Company Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.21% intraday against a 0.21% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.