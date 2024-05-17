Tata Power Company Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.59% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

17 May 2024, 3:41:44 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares close at ₹435.50, up 0.59%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
17 May 2024, 3:33:37 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd closed at ₹435.50, up 0.65%. The day's high was ₹438.30 and low was ₹432.35, and the total traded volume stood at 7,384,359.
17 May 2024, 3:17:20 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd share price chart today
17 May 2024, 3:13:12 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,896.36, Nifty at 22,473.15 at 15:00 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 232.64 points to 73,896.36 at 15:00 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.30 to 22,473.15 points as of 15:00 IST.
17 May 2024, 3:00:54 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd SWOT Analysis
17 May 2024, 2:46:42 PM IST
Here's how Tata Power Company Ltd price chart looks like today
17 May 2024, 2:32:31 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.41%; m-cap at 1.39 Lakh Crore
The Tata Power Company Ltd stock has lost 2.22% in 1 day, lost 2.86% in the 1 week, gained 4.82% in 1 month, gained 10.44% 3 months, gained 74.7% in 6 months, gained 115.29% in 1 year, gained 61.97% in 3 years, and gained 46.64% in 5 years.
17 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Power Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹464.20 and 52-week low of ₹201.80. At last count, the stock was up 0.36% at ₹435.75.
17 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
5,140,920 Tata Power Company Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 5,140,920 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 1:17:12 PM IST
Here's how Tata Power Company Ltd price chart looks like today
17 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Power Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹464.20 and 52-week low of ₹201.80. At last count, the stock was up 0.40% at ₹435.15.
17 May 2024, 12:46:43 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock Summary
17 May 2024, 12:34:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Tata Power Company Ltd with peer listed stocks
17 May 2024, 12:04:06 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹11.57, Tata Power Company Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 37.50 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.29 times its price-to-book ratio.
17 May 2024, 11:45:47 AM IST
Here's how Tata Power Company Ltd price chart looks like today
17 May 2024, 11:33:38 AM IST
3,572,836 Tata Power Company Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 3,572,836 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,909.07, Nifty at 22,447.15 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 245.35 points to 73,909.07 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 43.30 to 22,447.15 points as of 11:10 IST.
17 May 2024, 11:03:10 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd versus peer group stocks
17 May 2024, 10:46:52 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Power Company Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 2,873,542.
17 May 2024, 10:18:26 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd stock up 2.86% in 5 days
While the Tata Power Company Ltd share gained 2.22% today, the scip is up 4.82% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 74.7% and one-year return of 115.29%.
17 May 2024, 10:02:12 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Tata Power Company Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.31% intraday against a 0.31% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.