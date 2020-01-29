Ten key takeaways from Economic Survey 2019-20 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Ten key takeaways from Economic Survey 2019-20

Entrepreneurship & Wealth creation

The focus of the Survey was on wealth creation. According to the Survey, India ranks third in number of new firms created, as per the World Bank. New firm creation in India has increased dramatically since 2014. There has been a 12.2 % cumulative annual growth rate of new firms in the formal sector during 2014-18, compared to 3.8 % during 2006-2014. About 1.24 lakh new firms were created in 2018, an increase of about 80 % from 70,000 in 2014. The survey examines the content and drivers of entrepreneurial activity at the bottom of the administrative pyramid - over 500 districts in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Top 10 cities with the most traffic congestion
Top 10 cities with the most traffic congestion
Coronavirus: Things to know about the deadly disease
Coronavirus: Things to know about the deadly disease
Abhijit Banerjee on Indian democracy, economy and poverty
Abhijit Banerjee on Indian democracy, economy and poverty
Financial tips for working millennials to help them save for the future
Financial tips for working millennials to help them save for the future
The most sought-after gadgets to be launched in 2020 in India
The most sought-after gadgets to be launched in 2020 in India
Lesser known facts about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
Lesser known facts about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
Things you must know before buying a health insurance policy
Things you must know before buying a health insurance policy
Eurasia Group names the top 10 geopolitical risks in 2020
Eurasia Group names the top 10 geopolitical risks in 2020