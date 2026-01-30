Business Today
India wants jobs, skills and income stability: Primus Partners

Respondents expect the budget to signal of whether India’s growth path will deliver stability, opportunity, and upward mobility for households.

BT Correspondent
  • Updated Jan 30, 2026 2:29 PM IST
Union Budget 2026: The survey captured responses of 1,755 individuals from different socio-economic classes. Concerns varied across classes.

Income uncertainty and rising prices were identified as top concerns in a pan-India budget expectations survey conducted by Primus Partners for Business Today. Lack of jobs was another major concern. Respondents wanted the Budget to prioritise jobs and skills, infrastructure and healthcare.

The survey captured responses of 1,755 individuals from different socio-economic classes. Concerns varied across classes.

“The picture of a developed India converges around a few consistent pillars: better livelihoods, stronger education and skills, reliable public systems, and a more competitive economy,” Primus Partners said in its report. “A recurring theme is the urgency around the future of work. With the rise of AI and productivity gains, people see the workforce opportunity as time-bound and expect the Budget to translate this window into tangible outcomes,” it added.

Overall, Budget 2026 is expected to be a ‘Budget for Tomorrow’, not just an annual fiscal exercise. Respondents expect the budget to signal of whether India’s growth path will deliver stability, opportunity, and upward mobility for households.

The strongest emotions are about income uncertainty and day-to-day costs. Nearly one in five citizens cite income instability as their biggest daily constraint.

Credit: Mohsin Shaikh/Business Today

 
 
Jobs and skills are the clearest “India@2047 bridge” in people’s minds, Primus Partners said. 43% want Budget 2026 to prioritise jobs and skills — signalling that restoring household stability through employment and public investment is the core expectation. Respondents repeatedly link the demographic dividend to urgency on employment and skilling outcomes.

Alongside jobs, citizens want proof points they can feel every day. Infrastructure and healthcare are seen as those proof points, because they decide whether growth shows up as better mobility, better services, and protection from sudden shocks.

Credit: Mohsin Shaikh/Business Today

 
The survey noted that income volatility and uncertain job market would push people to upskill, and stronger public services and infrastructure would build confidence to invest in a future in India.Equally telling is what people say they will do if they trust the direction of policy.

If expectations are met, the dominant reaction is not short-term spending but long-term building: 30.9% would save or invest more, 24.5% would expand or start a business, and 18.4% would upgrade skills or education.

Credit: Mohsin Shaikh/Business Today

 
In other words, Budget 2026 is being read as a confidence trigger. Done right, it can convert sentiment into savings, enterprise, and stronger human capital.

Union Budget 2026 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record 9th Union Budget on February 1, amid rising expectations from taxpayers and fresh global uncertainties. Renewed concerns over potential Trump-era tariff policies and their impact on Indian exports and growth add an external risk factor the Budget will have to navigate.
Track live Budget updates, breaking news, expert opinions and in-depth analysis only on BusinessToday.in
Published on: Jan 30, 2026 2:29 PM IST
