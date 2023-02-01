Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman outlines big focus on AI; check details here

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has finally found a way in the Budget 2023. According to Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget speech, she outlined that India will embark on a vision, called ‘Make AI in India’ and ‘Make AI work for India’, and under this Sitharaman proposed the creation of centres of excellence dedicated to AI, which will come up in top education institutes in India.

“This Budget proposes a series of measures to unleash the potential of our economy. Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence for realizing the vision of ‘make AI in India’ and ‘make AI work for India’. Leading industry players will partner in conducting interdisciplinary research, develop cutting edge applications and scalable problem solutions in the areas of agriculture, health, and sustainable cities. This will galvanize an effective AI ecosystem and nurture quality human resources in the field,” Sitharaman said.

In the past, National Informatics Centre (NIC) had established the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in 2019 to explore more opportunities for AI applications in governance. It was focused on model building in the fields of Image & Video Analytics, Speech Synthesis & Recognition, and Natural Language Processing. NIC explained AI can be used to search for patterns, discover new insights, extract meaning from raw data, make predictions, and interact with people, machines and the physical environment. AI involves programming for Knowledge, Reasoning, Problem Solving, Perception, Learning, Planning & Automating Processes.

“The Budget brings laser sharp focus to AI led skill-development by announcing the establishment of three centres of artificial intelligence. We wholeheartedly support the govt in making India a leading digital force of reckoning in the world,” said Ankita Dabas, Chief Growth Officer, Veative Group.

Also Read: Budget 2023: Indian Railways allocated 2.4 lakh crore, highest ever since FY 2014