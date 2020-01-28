 Big Bull summoned by Sebi; Coronavirus infects Asia stocks : News Reel: Business Today
January 28, 2020
Shares of companies highly exposed to China's economy tumbled across Asia on Tuesday on rising concern about the impact of global travel bans associated with a new virus outbreak, even as some stocks involved in preventative health spiked; Indian-Americans in the US have been protesting against the new citizenship law. According to a Reuters report, in the past month, small demonstrations from Harvard to San Francisco have underlined criticism of what detractors say are Modi's divisive identity politics; Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is probing "insider trading" charges against billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala regarding shares of a family-owned education firm, Aptech Ltd. This and more news on News Blast.



