Watch as Infosys founder Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata's feet

It was a historic moment as Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy was seen bending down to touch Tata's feet after presenting him with the Lifetime Achievement award at the TiECon event in Mumbai. The two industrialists shared the stage at the leadership conclave TieCon 2020 on January 28. The 82-year-old industrialist shared a video of the award ceremony on his Instagram, saying, "It was an honour to be awarded by TiEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr Narayana Murthy." Watch the video to know more.



