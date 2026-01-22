India now has the third largest pool of AI native talent: Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi at Davos 2026

As the tech world converges on the snowy peaks of Davos for the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF), the conversation has shifted from the theoretical potential of Artificial Intelligence to its practical, large-scale implementation. In an exclusive interview with Business Today, Mohit Joshi, MD & CEO of Tech Mahindra, shared his insights on why India is uniquely positioned to lead this transition with the third-largest pool of AI native talent.

Beyond the 'Back Office'

India has been deemed the 'back office' of the world for the longest time, addressing concerns about AI’s impact on India’s status as the world’s back office, Joshi argued that the nation has evolved far beyond simple voice transcription.

He highlighted the "deep level of understanding" and "very detailed process level industry knowledge" that Indian firms have cultivated over decades.

"You cannot transform what you don't understand," he noted, adding that India now boasts the "third largest pool of AI native talent".

India: A Global Bright Spot

Amidst global economic uncertainty, Joshi identified India and the Middle East as the "two bright spots in the global economy". He noted that the momentum behind the 'India story' is bolstered by progress on international treaties and a shift in AI focus.

"The focus has moved from the lab and from innovation... through realising value from these through large-scale implementations, which, again, is something that the Indian industry excels in," Joshi remarked.

The Productivity Mirage

While some experts at the WEF 2026 suggest AI can translate into 25% productivity gains, Joshi offered a more measured perspective for large enterprises.

Comparing major corporations to "large cruise ships or large tankers," he warned that transformation takes time. "To expect 60% productivity gain in a single year, I think there's a mirage," he stated, suggesting that for most large companies, "high single digit [growth]" is a more realistic starting point as gains compound over time.

Future Outlook

Reflecting on Tech Mahindra's own transformation, Joshi said he is optimistic about the year ahead. With heavy investments in AI training and a strengthening leadership team, he said the industry's "aspirational and forward-thinking" DNA will ensure it continues to move up the value chain.

