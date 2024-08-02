'Adhere to the safety protocols': Indian Embassy in Israel releases advisory, asks nationals to 'stay vigilant' amid escalating tensions

The Indian Embassy in Israel on Friday issued an advisory for Indian nationals living there to stay vigilant and follow safety protocols.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities," Embassy of India in Israel posted on X.

The advisory comes as tensions between Israel and Lebanon escalate in the Middle East. Additionally, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct assault on Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, raising fears of another war in the region.

The embassy also advised Indian nationals to avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay near safety shelters.

“The embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals,” embassy added.

On the evening of July 30, an Israeli airstrike killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr and leader Hassan Nasrallah. Israel also confirmed on August 1 that Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas' military wing, was killed in a July airstrike in Gaza.

In response, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has threatened "harsh punishment" for these killings.

On July 30, Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel, claiming it was in retaliation for an Israeli attack on the southern village of Shama that killed civilians.

Air India has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 8 due to the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and providing support to passengers with confirmed bookings during this period, offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges,” Air India said in a statement.

Due to escalating tensions in the region, airlines are avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and canceling flights to both Israel and Lebanon.