Maduro's capture facilitated by figures within his inner circle? Here's what we know

Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney claimed in a recent social media post that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's dramatic capture by the US forces was facilitated by the latter's inner circle. He added that this is only how the US forces "possibly abducted the President" after killing the 32 Cuban commandos who protected him.

The take comes three days after the US forces dramatically captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from Caracas.

"These Cuban officers, including two colonels and a lieutenant colonel, formed the 'innermost ring' of Maduro's protection. The elimination of Maduro's close protection detail without a broader response from Venezuelan military units reinforces the possibility that key layers of the regime had already withdrawn their loyalty," Chellaney wrote in a post on X.

He further said that if proven true, this could also explain why the US installed Maduro's vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, as the acting president. "In one of its first actions, the new 'regime lite' will turn over, according to Trump, over 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil to the US."

To substantiate his point, Brahma Chellaney shared the message of Maduro's son, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, adding that it is a clear sign that the family strongly "believes the president was sold out from within".

Evidence of Internal Betrayal: There is strong circumstantial evidence that the Delta Force raid (Operation Absolute Resolve) was facilitated by figures within Maduro’s inner circle. This may help explain the speed with which U.S. forces abducted the president after killing the… — Dr. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) January 7, 2026

Maduro's son said in an audio message that history will tell who the traitors are, according to local daily El-cooperative. Going ahead, he warned of possible betrayal within the ruling movement.

"History will tell who the traitors were, history will reveal it. We will see," he said in the message circulating on social media. Maduro Guerra, a member of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and a lawmaker from the La Guaira state, said that the party would remain united despite the recent developments.

He called on supporters to participate in public mobilisations last week to strengthen unity around the leadership. Maduro Guerra talked of the need for "political and military coordination" to respond to "external aggression".

"We are fine, we are calm. You will see us in the streets, alongside these people. They want to see us weak; we are going to raise the banners of dignity. Does it hurt us? Of course it hurts us, of course it makes us angry, but they won't be able to, damn it! I swear to you on my life, on my mother, on Cilia: they won't be able to," Maduro Guerra said.