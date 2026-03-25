Paid in crypto, recruited on Telegram: 14-year-old in Israel accused of carrying out 'spying' tasks for Iranian operatives

A 14-year-old boy from central Israel has been accused of carrying out spying tasks for Iranian operatives after being recruited online, in a case that authorities say shows a worrying trend of minors being drawn into such activities, according to a report by Israel-based i24 News.

Prosecutors on Wednesday said the teenager has been charged in the Tel Aviv District Juvenile Court. He is accused of completing a series of tasks in return for cryptocurrency payments. The case has been filed by the State Attorney’s Office.

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According to the indictment, the boy first got in touch with Iranian handlers through the Telegram messaging app in April 2025 after responding to a job offer. They agreed that he would carry out assignments and be paid in cryptocurrency.

Authorities also added that the teenager then carried out several tasks in and around Tel Aviv. These included spraying graffiti, filming streets near Ichilov Hospital, documenting neighbourhoods in Ramat Gan, and recording the Tel Aviv skyline while identifying the location of the Kirya military headquarters.

He was also asked to help find an apartment near the Kirya. Prosecutors said he sent photos of available properties and contacted landlords whose apartments matched the requirements. In another task, he was told to spray graffiti near the home of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and film the area, though he reportedly delayed doing this because of school.

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Prosecutors noted that the teen also opened four digital wallets as instructed by his handlers and received more than $1,170 in cryptocurrency payments for completing the assignments.

After his arrest, the indictment alleges that the boy tried to interfere with the investigation by asking a classmate to falsely claim responsibility for transferring most of the money found in his accounts.

Israeli authorities have warned in recent months that Iranian operatives are increasingly trying to recruit people online, including minors, to carry out small intelligence-gathering tasks in exchange for money.