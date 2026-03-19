Trump knew about South Pars gas field attack beforehand: Report

US President Donald Trump knew about Israel’s plans to strike Iran’s vital South Pars natural gas field, even though the US did not take part in it, as per a report. This comes as Trump said that the US knew nothing about the strikes, and has since asked Israel to not attack the gas field.

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According to a report in the Associated Press that quoted a person in the know, said that the US was informed but it is unclear if the Trump administration agreed with the Israeli decision to attack the gas field.

Iran accused Israel of striking the South Pars gas field in a major escalation of the Iran war. This has sent oil and gas prices shooting. Meanwhile, Trump has asked Tehran to not retaliate, and warned that if they do, the US would respond with double force.

Trump said Israel attacked the gas field “out of anger” and violently lashed out at the major gas field. “A relatively small section of the whole has been hit. The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen,” said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

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The South Pars/North Dome super giant gas field is a single structure with South Pars in Iranian waters, and North Dome or North Field in Qatari waters.

Trump said Iran was not aware of Qatar’s non-involvement and attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG gas facility. He added that Israel will not attack the gas field anymore but also warned that if Iran responds then the US would “massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before”.

Israel has not publicly claimed responsibility for the attack on South Pars.