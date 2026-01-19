'Very unwise': Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urges Europe not to retaliate over Greenland row

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cautioned European governments against retaliating to any measures Washington may take amid a growing dispute over Greenland, warning that such a response would be “very unwise.”

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Bessent on January 19 sought to downplay concerns in Europe over US President Donald Trump’s intentions toward the Arctic island.

“I think everyone should take the president at his word,” Bessent said, adding that he had spoken directly with Trump and was aware of significant diplomatic engagement on the issue. He said he had not been in recent contact with European officials due to travel but suggested that outreach from multiple sides was ongoing.

The remarks come as tensions rise following Trump’s renewed push to assert control over Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark that holds strategic importance due to its location and natural resources. Trump threatened to impose a wave of tariffs on eight European countries that have opposed his stance on the island.

European leaders swiftly rejected the proposed tariffs, calling them “unacceptable,” and reiterated their support for Denmark, which is responsible for Greenland’s foreign, defense, and security policies.

Meanwhile, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen pushed back strongly against the pressure, saying the island would not be swayed by US tariff threats. On Monday, Nielsen reaffirmed Greenland’s position after joining demonstrators in Nuuk, the capital, over the weekend. Protesters marched to oppose Trump’s campaign to take control of the territory.

In a social media post, Nielsen said recent demonstrations in Greenland and Denmark reflected “a strong and dignified unity,” underscoring the island’s determination to chart its own course.

He also welcomed expressions of support from European leaders, saying they signaled a “clear recognition” of Greenland’s right to make independent decisions.

“The latest statements from the US, including threats of tariffs, do not change that line,” Nielsen wrote in a Facebook post, according to a Google translation. “We will not be pressured. We stand firm on dialogue, on respect and on international law.”

The standoff adds another layer of strain to transatlantic relations, already under pressure from trade disputes and geopolitical disagreements, as Europe weighs its response to Washington’s increasingly confrontational posture over Greenland.