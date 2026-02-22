Air India cancels New York, Newark flights as major blizzard targets US East Coast

Air India has cancelled all flights to and from New York City and Newark scheduled for February 23 amid forecasts of a severe winter storm expected to batter large parts of the US East Coast.

The airline said heavy snowfall across New York, New Jersey and adjoining regions on February 22–23 is likely to significantly disrupt flight operations, prompting precautionary cancellations.

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In a travel advisory, the carrier said the decision was taken keeping passenger and crew safety in mind. It added that dedicated teams are assisting affected travellers with rebooking, refunds, and alternate travel arrangements.

#TravelAdvisory



A severe winter storm with heavy snow is forecast for New York, New Jersey and adjoining areas in the US East Coast on 22 and 23 February which is likely to have a significant impact on flight operations.



In view of the safety, well-being and convenience of our… — Air India (@airindia) February 22, 2026

Meteorologists have warned that a powerful nor’easter is set to move up the East Coast from Sunday into Monday, bringing significant snowfall to the busy I-95 corridor and placing the New York metropolitan area under a blizzard warning for the first time in nearly a decade.

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According to forecasts cited by the National Weather Service, more than 50 million Americans could face winter storm conditions, including heavy snow and damaging winds. Areas under blizzard warnings may receive 12-18 inches of snow, with gusts reaching 40-60 mph, raising the risk of hazardous travel and power disruptions.

Airline data showed more than 3,000 flights had already been cancelled as of Saturday evening, as carriers moved aircraft out of the storm’s path to minimise damage and prepare for recovery operations once airports reopen.

Cancellations and delays are expected to ripple through the aviation network until at least mid-week, with millions of residents across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast warned to brace for “significant impacts” from the storm system.

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Passengers booked on affected services have been advised to check flight status before heading to the airport and contact the airline for assistance.