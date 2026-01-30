Trump threatens 50% tariff on Canadian jets, demands Gulfstream jets certification in Canada

US President Donald Trump on Thursday escalated a trade and regulatory standoff with Canada, threatening a 50% tariff on all aircraft sold into the United States from Canada and warning of immediate action against Canadian plane maker Bombardier.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump linked the threat to Canada’s certification process for Gulfstream Aerospace jets, saying the measures would remain on the table unless Ottawa approves multiple Gulfstream models without delay.

"Based on the fact that Canada has wrongfully, illegally, and steadfastly refused to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700, and 800 Jets," Trump wrote, calling the aircraft one of the greatest, most technologically advanced aeroplanes ever made.

De-certification warning aimed at Bombardier

Trump said the US would retaliate by withdrawing certification for Bombardier aircraft, including its premium Global Express line, until Gulfstream is cleared by Canadian regulators.

"We are hereby decertifying their Bombardier Global Expresses, and all Aircraft made in Canada, until such time as Gulfstream, a Great American Company, is fully certified," he said.

He also alleged Canada’s certification process was effectively shutting Gulfstream out of the Canadian market. "Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada through this very same certification process," Trump wrote, adding that Gulfstream should have been approved "many years ago."

Tariff threat tied to timeline

Trump warned that if Canada does not reverse course quickly, the US will impose penalties on aircraft imports.

"If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50 per cent Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America," he said.

Canada remains a major aircraft manufacturing base led by Bombardier, while Gulfstream is among the biggest players in the US business jet market.

Political tensions in the backdrop

The latest dispute comes as trade ties between Washington and Ottawa remain tense, following reports that the Trump administration hosted representatives of an Albertan separatist movement seeking independence. Ottawa has rejected any suggestion of Canada breaking apart, even as Trump has previously floated the idea of Canada becoming the 51st US state. Alberta is Canada’s main energy-producing province.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he expects Washington to respect Canada’s sovereignty.

"We expect the US administration to respect Canadian sovereignty. I'm always clear in my conversations with President Trump to that effect," Carney said.

Trump has increasingly used tariffs as leverage in trade negotiations. On Thursday, he also signed an executive order that would impose tariffs on goods from countries that sell or supply oil to Cuba.