US govt on brink of partial shutdown? Here's what we know so far

The US government is staring at a partial shutdown starting from 12:01 am ET on Saturday if Congress fails to allocate funding to 438 government agencies. The Trump administration is going into a shutdown for the second time because of the killing of a US citizen by federal agents in Minneapolis, CNBC reported.

Advertisement

This would be much different from last year's shutdown. Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, was shot multiple times and killed by the US Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The incident took place amidst the widespread protests against Operation Metro Surge after the killing of Renee Good on January 7 by a USCIS agent.

The partial shutdown, if it happens, comes barely after the historic 43-day shutdown that ended in November 2025, the longest funding lapse in modern US history.

US government nearing a shutdown: Here's all you need to know

Why do government shutdowns happen?

In the US, government shutdowns typically occur when funding legislation required to finance the federal government is not enacted before the next fiscal year begins.

Advertisement

Who has the authority to prevent or end a shutdown?

Congress and the President have the shared authority to prevent or end a government shutdown. The Congress must pass, and the President must sign, appropriations bills or a continuing resolution to fund government operations.

If the funding is not approved, non-essential federal agencies must cease operations.

What funding deadline has led to the current shutdown threat?

The current shutdown threat stems primarily from the disagreement on funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the government budget bill. Senate Democrats vowed to block the DHS funding bill after the fatal shooting of a nurse by federal agents in Minneapolis.

At present, only 6 of the 12 annual appropriations bills for FY2026 have been signed into law, including those for agriculture, military construction, and energy/water.

Advertisement

How common are shutdowns in US history?

Since 1980, the federal government has shut down more than 10 times because the Congres failed to pass appropriations bills before the previous ones expired. The most recent shutdown took place on October 10, 2025 and ended on November 12, 2025.

What are “essential” services that continue during a shutdown?

Emergency personnel continue to be employed, including the active duty military, federal law enforcement, doctors and nurses working in federal hospitals, and air traffic controllers. Certain agencies, such as the National Weather Service, the Army Corps of Engineers, and parts of NASA, continue their day-to-day operation with minimal staffing.

The Department of the Interior issues guidance on which services continue and which are suspended during a shutdown. Members of Congress continue to receive their salaries, as their pay can only be changed by law. Mail delivery is unaffected because the US Postal Service is self-funded. Some offices, such as the Patent and Trademark Office, may stay open for a limited period by using operating reserves. In some cases, the Washington, DC municipal government also remains open. The Congressional Budget Office continues to function to support Congress in carrying out its constitutional duties. Advertisement

Which government personnel are furloughed, and what is shut down?

For the Department of Defence, at least half of the civilian workforce, and the full-time, dual-status military technicians in the US National Guard and traditional Guardsmen, are furloughed and not paid while the shutdown is in effect.

Programs funded by laws other than annual appropriation acts, such as Social Security, may also be affected by a funding gap, if program execution relies on activities that receive annually appropriated funding.