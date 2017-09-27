Data is the new oil and India doesn't need to import it, says Mukesh Ambani at India Mobile Congress

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress which is being held for the first time, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, "data is the new oil and India does not need to import it. We have it in super abundance and we have to ensure every Indian has access to it."

Data is the oxygen of a digital economy, we cannot deprive Indians of this vital life-sustaining resource. We have to provide Indians the ubiquitous access to high speed internet, Ambani said.

The Indian economy will grow from $2.5 trillion to over $7 trillion to rank among top 3 economies in next 10 years. The fourth industrial revolution, fuelled by connectivity, data and Artificial Intelligence has begun, Ambani said at India Mobile Congress.

Growth in India's mobile data market is unparallelled in world. India's 4G coverage will be larger than 2G coverage in next 12 months, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani added.

Vodafone India MD and CEO Sunil Sood said "absolutely", when asked if the merger of the two telecom firms is on course. Sood spoke on the sidelines of India Mobile Congress here.

Stating that the merger process goes through various stages, including approvals from the CCI, Sebi, the NCLT and the telecom department, Sood said "we feel all of them are on track and in fact, we are going ahead on schedule".

On the timeline for completion of the merger, he said it will happen by 2018.

We must foster confidence in the society to tap new technologies like AI, internet of things, blockchain, etc.

Telecom minister Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the Department of Telecom will organise the India Mobile Congress every year which would emerge as a global event in coming years.

"We want to organise India Mobile Congress every year. We expect that it will emerge as a global event in years to come," Sinha said.

The country is hosting the India Mobile Congress for the first time which provides a platform for mobile, internet and technology companies. Industry leaders Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Airtel and Kumar Mangalam Birla along with Sinha, Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Oil and Skills Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are attending the three-day event.

"We are proud to say that our country is now hosting its own first ever mobile, internet and technology, the India Mobile Congress. We are hopeful that this will be a huge platform for mobile and internet technology sector in the sub-continent," Sinha had said.

About 150 foreign delegates and eight embassies including the US, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Israel are participating in the event.

"This a joint industry event with mobile handset body Indian Cellular Associations and IT industry body Nasscom. Many of mobile phone companies including Vivo, Oppo, Nokia, Lava, LG, Huawei will showcase their latest products. The event is open for public. They only need to register on IMC website," COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews said.