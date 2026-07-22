Autoline Industries shares: Is it time to buy this stock? What technical chart signals

Autoline Industries has come under sharp technical scrutiny, with market expert Anshul Jain warning that the stock could slip to Rs 79 if current support levels fail, even as the company’s recent quarterly numbers remain fundamentally encouraging. For investors hoping to average their holdings near Rs 96, the message was unambiguous: the chart structure does not yet justify fresh short-term exposure.

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Weak chart trumps strong quarterly prints

Jain said the stock’s price action remains the bigger concern for traders despite healthy operating momentum in recent quarters. “For two quarters, results were good. But the price pattern is not so,” he said, underlining the disconnect between improving business performance and a still-fragile market structure.

Failed breakout raises downside risk

The technical picture, as outlined by Jain, remains distinctly cautious. He noted that the stock had earlier seen a “buying climax” near Rs 160 before collapsing to Rs 49, and is now struggling around the Rs 96 swing-high zone. More importantly, he flagged what looks like a failed breakout — typically a bearish signal that can trigger renewed selling pressure.

“I believe, it can go to Rs 79. If the said level is not protected, the stock would resume its downtrend,” Jain said. That makes Rs 79 the immediate line in the sand for traders tracking whether the stock is merely correcting or preparing for another leg lower.

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What investors should do now

For short-term participants, the advice was to stay selective rather than average blindly into weakness. Jain was categorical that Autoline is “not” a stock that should be on an active trading watchlist at this stage, given the absence of a convincing reversal pattern.

The only constructive trigger, according to him, would be a decisive improvement above current resistance. “Only when the stock starts moving above Rs 97 on a closing basis, one can look at buying the scrip,” he said. In effect, that places Rs 97 as the threshold for any meaningful technical repair.

Broader market backdrop adds to caution

The warning also comes at a time when market experts on the broader show repeatedly highlighted a choppy, range-bound environment, with stock selection becoming more important than broad-based bullishness. In such a setup, technically weak names with failed breakout patterns are especially vulnerable to sharper drawdowns.

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For now, Autoline Industries may have supportive earnings optics, but until price confirms strength, traders appear better off waiting for a cleaner breakout than trying to catch a falling trend.