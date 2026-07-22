IndusInd Bank: Q1 a clear inflection point; bank well positioned to improve growth in coming quarters, says MD & CEO Rajiv Anand

IndusInd Bank says much of its balance sheet and earnings reset is now complete and the private sector lender is now entering a new growth phase.



“First quarter marked a clear inflection point for the bank. Having substantially completed the balance sheet and earnings recalibration undertaken over the past year, we have now entered the next phase of our journey, focused on accelerating sustainable risk-adjusted growth from a significantly stronger operating foundation,” Rajiv Anand, the MD and CEO of IndusInd Bank said on Wednesday, July 22.



IndusInd Bank had found accounting discrepancies in its derivatives back in financial year 2025, which not only had financial repercussions, but led to the resignation of MD and CEO Sumant Kathpalia and deputy CEO Arun Khurana.



Rajiv Anand, who had earlier been with Axis Bank, was roped in as the MD and CEO of IndusInd Bank in August 2025.



Speaking with reporters post the bank’s earnings announcement for the April-June quarter, Anand expressed confidence that the bank was well positioned to deliver stronger growth, improving profitability and better returns in the coming quarters, following progress made across deposits, asset quality, profitability and capital position.



IndusInd Bank reported a 47 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for the first quarter at Rs 1,003 crore. Its net interest income rose marginally to Rs 4,685 crore from Rs 4,640 crore in the year ago first quarter.



The bank was entering FY2027 from a position of greater resilience with stronger fundamentals and improving business momentum, according to Anand.



“Looking ahead, our priorities remain clear - accelerating profitable growth across retail, SME (small and medium enterprises), rural and wholesale banking, deepening our deposit franchise, scaling transaction banking capabilities and leveraging our digital and artificial intelligence investments to enhance customer experience, productivity and risk management,” Anand pointed.



It is building an “AI-powered bank” and AI was going to be a key differentiator for it, according to him.



“Our focus is on embedding AI deeply into customer engagement, credit decisioning, risk management and employee productivity, enabling superior customer outcomes, faster decision-making and improved operating efficiency at scale,” said Anand.



The bank continues to scale AI adoption across the bank and more than 12,000 employees have already received training on AI.



Across banks, new technology is being adopted to enhance productivity, improve customer connect and strengthen cyber security. The top three private sector lenders saw their headcounts decline in 2025-26, which executives pointed to routine attrition and productivity gains, which may have led to some of the positions not being filled back.



Anand of IndusInd, however, stressed that the bank would continue to add to its workforce, even as it scaled up AI.



“We will continue to invest in AI in the areas of customer experience, improving productivity of our relationship managers, improving processes, fraud control and other such risk management. But, at the same time, we will be adding to our workforce in the current year, particularly front-end field force, which is customer facing both on retail assets as well as on retail liabilities,” he noted.

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Anand said that the bank was seeing reasonably strong traction on foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) (B) deposits. The bank has an market share of 3.6 per cent on the NRI side and Anand is reasonably confident that IndusInd Bank will be able to garner at least 3.6 per cent of the total flows that are expected to come in the banking industry till September 30.



The Reserve Bank of India had announced a special window for banks to raise FCNR (B) deposits and swap it at concessional rates, as it looked to shore up its foreign exchange reserves and support a depreciating rupee.

