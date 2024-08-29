Aquarius daily horoscope for August 29, 2024: Keep money aside for a rainy day. Will benefit financially from father

Aquarius daily horoscope for August 29, 2024

Finance and Property: A lot of new projects are likely to come your way today, which will brighten your financial prospects. Do whatever it takes to manage this new and heavier workload because this period of increased income won't last forever. Keep some of this money aside for a rainy day. Today you will benefit financially from your father. You may also get a valuable gift. Your income will be good in business. Any valuable item that has been stolen or lost will be recovered. Due to this huge financial loss will be avoided. Will spend money on luxuries at home.

Jobs and Career: You will get support and trust from colleagues. Professionalism will be strengthened. Do not get confused or distracted. Trust the organization. Win the trust of colleagues. Planned efforts will gain momentum. There will be opportunities for meetings. Remain polite. Speed up necessary tasks. Follow the rules. Increase patience in important deals and agreements. Hesitation will remain.

Health: Be active at work. Increase logical thinking. Avoid temptations. Pay attention to health. Take seasonal precautions. Stay away from risks. Morale will be high.