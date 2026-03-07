West Asia crisis: Israel launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran on Sunday, targeting fuel infrastructure in Tehran. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the attacks targeted fuel storage complexes linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Guided by IDF intelligence, the IAF struck these complexes, where the Iranian terrorist regime would distribute fuel to multiple military entities in Iran. The strike significantly deepens the damage to the military infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime," IDF wrote on X.

The latest strikes come as the war increasingly spills beyond Iran and Israel into the wider Gulf region. Countries across the Persian Gulf reported aerial attacks and interceptions on Sunday. In Kuwait, authorities said a government building and a fuel depot were struck. The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems were responding to an incoming threat.

Bahrain said Iranian attacks had also caused damage to civilian infrastructure. "Iranian aggression indiscriminately attacked civilian targets and caused material damage to a water desalination plant following a drone attack," the interior ministry said in a statement posted on X.

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a televised address on Saturday that Tehran will stop attacks on neighbouring countries and has no intention of invading them. This came hours after Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman has urged Iran to avoid miscalculation after missile and drone attacks from Tehran targeting Saudi facilities.

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has privately raised the idea of deploying a small number of US ground troops to Iran, according to NBC News. Trump reportedly raised the idea with White House aides and Republican officials while outlining his post-war vision for Iran.