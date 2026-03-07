West Asia crisis: Israel launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran on Sunday, targeting fuel infrastructure in Tehran. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the attacks targeted fuel storage complexes linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
"Guided by IDF intelligence, the IAF struck these complexes, where the Iranian terrorist regime would distribute fuel to multiple military entities in Iran. The strike significantly deepens the damage to the military infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime," IDF wrote on X.
The latest strikes come as the war increasingly spills beyond Iran and Israel into the wider Gulf region. Countries across the Persian Gulf reported aerial attacks and interceptions on Sunday. In Kuwait, authorities said a government building and a fuel depot were struck. The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems were responding to an incoming threat.
Bahrain said Iranian attacks had also caused damage to civilian infrastructure. "Iranian aggression indiscriminately attacked civilian targets and caused material damage to a water desalination plant following a drone attack," the interior ministry said in a statement posted on X.
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a televised address on Saturday that Tehran will stop attacks on neighbouring countries and has no intention of invading them. This came hours after Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman has urged Iran to avoid miscalculation after missile and drone attacks from Tehran targeting Saudi facilities.
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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has privately raised the idea of deploying a small number of US ground troops to Iran, according to NBC News. Trump reportedly raised the idea with White House aides and Republican officials while outlining his post-war vision for Iran.
Middle East conflict: Check out the latest developments on BusinessToday.In
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday it would be "inconsequential" if Russia had provided Iran with information to help target U.S. military personnel and assets in the Middle East. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while travelling to Miami, Trump downplayed reports that Moscow may have shared intelligence with Tehran.
Trump attended the transfer of six U.S. Army reservists who were killed in a drone strike in Kuwait, a day after the United States and Israel launched their military campaign against Iran. He did not confirm reports that U.S. intelligence officials believe Russia may have passed targeting information to Iran. But he said that even if such information-sharing had taken place, it had not altered the course of the war.
"If you take a look at what has happened to Iran in the last week, if they are getting information, it is not helping them much," Trump said. "They would say we do it against them."
Israel's defence forces today said they struck several fuel storage facilities belonging to the IRGC in Tehran. Guided by IDF intelligence, the air forces targeted these complexes, where the Iranian regime would distribute fuel to multiple military entities in Iran. "The strike significantly deepens the damage to the military infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime."
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran has accused the US of attacking a freshwater desalination plant on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a "blatant and desperate crime."
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the attack impacted water supply to 30 villages.
"Attacking Iran's infrastructure is a dangerous move with grave consequences," Araghchi said on X. "The US set this precedent, not Iran."
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel’s airport authority says some 5,268 people are expected to return to the country on Saturday on special flights repatriating Israelis stranded abroad. That would bring the number of Israelis returning to Israel to nearly 15,000 people since the flights began on Thursday.
Israel’s skies have been mostly closed since the war broke out a week ago. There have been very limited repatriation flights, including through the U.S. state department, in the past two days. Limited commercial flights of Israeli companies offering rescue flights to Greece and Cyprus will resume on Sunday, the airports authority said.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The UK‘s Ministry of Defence said one of the country’s two flagship aircraft carriers has been placed on advanced preparedness, stoking speculation that it may be deployed to the Middle East.
Following reports that an aircraft carrier was being prepared in response to the crisis in the Middle East, the ministry said it is “reducing the time it would take” for HMS Prince of Wales to set sail for any deployment.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump spoke during an event on Florida about the six US troops who were killed in a drone strike in Kuwait. Trump is set to fly to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware later Saturday, to be on hand for the dignified transfer of the troops.
Trump said that “when it comes to war,” there will be U.S. troop deaths, but added “we’re going to keep it to a minimum.”
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the US has begun to use British bases “for specific defensive operations to prevent Iran firing missiles into the region”, which it says is “putting British lives at risk”.
The MoD added that a Merlin helicopter is also on its way to the region, where it will be “providing additional airborne surveillance and further reinforcing our defensive capabilities”.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The Israeli military said that it struck a Tehran airport used to help transport weapons to militant groups that Iran supported across the Middle East.
The military said the Mehrabad Airport was used to transfer weapons and cash to militant groups, especially Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel said it destroyed 16 aircrafts that were used for transporting weapons as part of a broad wave of strikes against Tehran overnight. The strike also destroyed several Iranian fighter jets.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The UAE defence minstry reported new missile and drone attacks as Iran continued retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.
In a message on social media, the ministry said: The UAE’s air defenses are currently dealing with missile and drone threats from Iran. The ministry of defence confirms that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles and fighter jets intercepting drones and other aerial vehicles.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: In a statement on March 7, the state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said the move was part of a “risk management and business continuity strategy” amid growing security threats in the region. KPC did not disclose how much output had been reduced.
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Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The MP argued that the Iranian president’s tone undermined the country’s armed forces amid the ongoing regional conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States. The MP added that the countries hosting American military forces — not Tehran — should be the ones offering apologies.
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Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The Embassy in a post on X wrote, "Indian Nationals who are currently stranded in Qatar as Tourists/Short Term Visitors (holding Hayya A1 visa) due to cancellation of flights out of Qatar between 28 February to 7 March 2026, are encouraged to fill in their details at the link provided herewith."
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says its forces have targeted a Marshall-islands flagged oil tanker in the Straight of Hormuz.
"An oil tanker with the trade name 'Louise P' with the flag of the Marshall Islands, one of the assets of the terrorist America, was hit by a drone in the middle of the Persian Gulf," the Guards announced on their website Sepah News.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel defence minister Israel Katz warned Lebanon that it will pay a “heavy price” if Hezbollah continues to attack his country.
In a statement broadcast on Israeli television, and reported by the Times of Israel, Katz said Israel will not allow attacks on its troops or communities from Lebanese territory, saying that residents will not be evacuated.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Jordan has been attacked with 119 missiles and drones since the U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran a week ago, authorities said on March 7. Fourteen people have been injured in the attacks. Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Mustafa Hiyari told a news conference Saturday the attacks were aimed at “purely Jordanian targets.” He said no attacks against Iran originated from Jordan.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had “apologised and surrendered” to its Middle Eastern neighbours following sustained military pressure from the United States and Israel, while warning that Tehran could face even harsher attacks.
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Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The Israeli military says its special forces conducted an operation deep inside Lebanon in an attempt to gather information about an Israeli navigator who has been missing for nearly 40 years.
The Israeli army’s Arabic spokesman posted on X that no evidence was found related to Israeli pilot Ron Arad, who was captured alive after his fighter jet crashed over south Lebanon in 1986.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Speaking about the trajectory of military AI, Amodei said modern armed forces still rely on human soldiers who operate within a framework of discipline, ethics and norms. The rise of AI-controlled weapons, he cautioned, could remove that human judgment from the battlefield.
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Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: As supply chains across West Asia face mounting disruption due to ongoing regional conflict, retail giant LuLu Group International has begun flying in fresh food supplies to the United Arab Emirates on dedicated charter cargo flights in a bid to keep supermarket shelves stocked.
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Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its navy launched a “massive strike” on al-Dhafra airbase in the UAE, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.
It claimed that a US satellite communication centre, early warning radars and fire control radars were targeted in the strike this morning. The UAE has not commented on the report.