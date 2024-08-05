scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Astrology
Capricorn daily horoscope for August 5, 2024: Can make new investments in business. Spend money on material pleasures

Feedback

Capricorn daily horoscope for August 5, 2024: Can make new investments in business. Spend money on material pleasures

Capricorn daily horoscope for August 5, 2024: You may need to make fresh investments in your business. You may need to spend money on your material pleasures.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Capricorn daily horoscope for August 5, 2024: You may need to make fresh investments in your business. You may need to spend money on your material pleasures. Capricorn daily horoscope for August 5, 2024: You may need to make fresh investments in your business. You may need to spend money on your material pleasures.

Capricorn daily horoscope for August 5, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says today you can face financial loss. You are not likely to make money in any investment today. You need to keep your expenses planned. You may need to make fresh investments in your business. You may need to spend money on your material pleasures. You may need to handle your budget today. Women can spend money on shopping today which can drain your pocket. Therefore you are advised to control your expenses. You may need to pay attention to your business today which can help you improve your financial situation.

Jobs and Career: Wait for opportunities at work. Be proactive. Increase personal responsibility. Live up to expectations. Maintain discretion and harmony. Do not rush in your career and business. Be effective at work. You can get personal success. Focus on the goal. Increase canpower. Be restrained. Do not have prejudices. Be free from suspicion. Mind your own business.

Health: Personal opportunities can increase. Get regular health checkups. Control blood pressure etc. Maintain good speech and behavior. Keep morale high.
 

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Aug 05, 2024, 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement