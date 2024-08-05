Capricorn daily horoscope for August 5, 2024: Can make new investments in business. Spend money on material pleasures

Capricorn daily horoscope for August 5, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says today you can face financial loss. You are not likely to make money in any investment today. You need to keep your expenses planned. You may need to make fresh investments in your business. You may need to spend money on your material pleasures. You may need to handle your budget today. Women can spend money on shopping today which can drain your pocket. Therefore you are advised to control your expenses. You may need to pay attention to your business today which can help you improve your financial situation.

Jobs and Career: Wait for opportunities at work. Be proactive. Increase personal responsibility. Live up to expectations. Maintain discretion and harmony. Do not rush in your career and business. Be effective at work. You can get personal success. Focus on the goal. Increase canpower. Be restrained. Do not have prejudices. Be free from suspicion. Mind your own business.

Health: Personal opportunities can increase. Get regular health checkups. Control blood pressure etc. Maintain good speech and behavior. Keep morale high.

