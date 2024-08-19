Libra daily horoscope for August 19, 2024: Do not take risks in money transactions. Can get engaged in money manipulation

scorecardresearch
NEWS

Libra daily horoscope for August 19, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says today is the day to donate to that charitable cause that's been on your mind and tugging at your heartstrings lately. You can afford the donation and your generous gift will be well received. The good karma you have earned will also pay you in many unexpected ways in the future. However, do thorough research on the merits of the cause before giving your money. Do not take risks in money transactions. Avoid making major decisions in haste regarding the financial situation. You will almost certainly be engaged in money manipulation. Expenses may increase and you will spend more than your income, so avoid unnecessary expenses.

Jobs and Career: Meditation will increase in important activities. You will get appropriate proposals. You will be influenced by new ideas. You will progress in creative work. Emphasis on organization and management. Benefits from adaptability. Work with patience. Proposals will gain momentum. Work quickly. Various matters will gain momentum. Share achievements. Emphasize the organization.

Health: Lifestyle will be attractive. Consent and popularity will increase. Health problems will be eliminated. Food will be attractive. Personality will be improved. Keep enthusiasm. The morale will be high.
 

 

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Aug 19, 2024, 6:00 AM IST
