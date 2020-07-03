2020 Hyundai Creta beats Kia Seltos; emerges as top-selling SUV for second straight month

The new Hyundai Creta has broken the sales record of Kia Seltos in June. A total of 7,207 Hyundai Creta units were sold in June 2020, which is better than Kia Seltos' 7,114 units in the same month. Both, Hyundai and Kia Motors are locked in a race to the top spot in the SUV segment since the launch of SUV Seltos in August of 2019.

While Kia Motor's SUV Seltos has managed to garner an impressive response in a very short period, it is Hyundai's Creta SUV that continues to dominate the segment by a small margin.

Hyundai's flagship SUV Creta, after its new facelift, has seen its demands soar despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The new Hyundai Creta has managed to gain over 40,000 bookings for the revamped SUV, which was launched just a few days before the lockdown. Additionally, the new Creta has also managed to become the top-selling SUV in India for the second straight month. In May, Hyundai sold 3,212 units of new Creta.

Kookhyun Shim, Kia Motors India MD and CEO, said, "While the pandemic refuses to subside, the country is somehow trying to sustain and prepare itself to live with the COVID-19 effects. Last few months have been testing for the consumers as well as the industry," reports PTI.

Currently, with just two offerings in the country, Kia Motors has managed to sell a total of 7,275 units in the Indian market in June, mostly because of its SUV Seltos.

Tarun Garg, Hyundai's Director, Sales, Marketing & Service, while commenting on the sales of the vehicle, said, "Our newly launched products like all-new Creta, Spirited New Verna, all-new Aura as well as traditionally strong brands like Elite i20, Venue, Santro and Grand i10 Nios have been receiving encouraging customer response."

Hyundai Motor has launched the second-generation version of its best selling SUV Creta at Rs 9.99-17.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV is available in 14 variants and with a choice of three engine options - a 1.4-litre and 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel and automatic transmission options through the range. Creta has been a runaway success for the company since its launch in July 2015.

Kia Seltos, on the other hand, is offered in two different trims -- GT Line and Tech Line. The GT Line is available in GTK, GTX and GTX Plus variants, while the Tech Line has HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX and HTX Plus variants.

Kia Seltos' GT Line trim comes with a 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol unit that generates 140PS of power and 242Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, Kia Seltos' Tech Line trim offers two different engine options -- a 1.5-litre petrol unit that produces 115PS of power and 144Nm of peak torque, and a 1.5-litre VGT diesel motor that develops 115PS of power and 250Nm of peak torque.

Moreover, all three engine options are available with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Kia Seltos' automatic transmission options include IVT in 1.5-litre petrol, 6-speed AT in 1.5-litre VGT diesel, and 7-speed DCT in 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol.

