2021 MG ZS EV launched in India; Check out price, features

MG has launched an updated version of its all-electric SUV, the ZS EV. The 2021 MG ZS EV has been launched with a brand new Hi-Tech battery, 17-inch tyres, higher ground clearance and an eco-tree challenge feature for its iSmart EV 2.0 system. This is the first update that the all-electric SUV has received since its launch last year.

2021 MG ZS EV has been priced at Rs 20.99 lakh (Delhi ex-showroom for the Excite variant of the car. The Exclusive trim is available for Rs 24.18 lakh (Delhi ex-showroom). The 2021 MG ZS EV is available in 31 cities across the country.

2021 MG ZS EV Exterior

The design of 2021 MG ZS EV's exterior has remained largely unchanged compared to the original version of the car. The car still has a deep concave grille which features chrome accents. 2021 MG ZS EV has London-eye projector headlamps with LED DRLs fitted in. The car also sports LED taillights, windmill inspired 17-inch diamond-cut machined alloy wheels, ORVMs with side indicators, body-coloured bumpers among other exterior design features. The all-electric SUV is 4,314 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width and 1,620 mm in height. The wheelbase of the SUV stands at 2,585 mm. MG has raised the ground clearance of the SUV by 177 mm.

2021 MG ZS EV Interior

The all-black interior of the 2021 MG ZS EV has a leather dashboard, leather seats and chrome-finished door handles. All these features give the SUV a premium feel. The car also sports an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which runs on MG's iSmart EV 2.0 system. The 2021 MG ZS EV has three driving modes - Sport, Eco and Normal. Other features that have been added to 2021 ZS EV include dual-pane panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing front wiper, cruise control, auto headlamps and many more. The safety features of the car include six airbags, ESC, brake assist system, rear camera, parking sensors and more.

2021 MG ZS EV Battery

The 2021 MG ZS EV comes with a 44.5 kWh Hi-Tech IP6 certified battery pack. The battery is capable of developing 141 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque od 353 Nm. MG claims that the battery can run for 419 km when it is fully charged. The car can be 100 per cent charged in around six-eight hours using a standard AC charger.

