After Maruti Suzuki, Kia Motors set to increase Seltos price from January 2020

Korean carmaker Kia Motors is planning to increase the price of its Seltos from January 1, 2020. Currently, the Kia's SUV is sold at a price range of Rs 9.69-15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The company said that the price increase will be applicable on all undelivered customer bookings existing as on December 31, 2019.

The price-hike announcement comes days after Maruti Suzuki India said that it would increase the prices of various models from January 2020 due to rise in the input costs over the past year.

Kia Motors made a debut in the Indian market with the Seltos SUV in August this year. With this high demand of Kia's Seltos, the South Koran company has emerged as the fourth-largest car seller in the country (in terms of volume) in November 2019. Kia has received 86,840 booking till now.

The Korean carmaker sold 14,005 units in November 2019, compared to 1,50,630 units sold by Maruti Suzuki India, the country's biggest car manufacturing company.

The Kia Seltos is available in 16 variants. It comes in two petrol and one diesel engine options, which are part of the third generation Smartstream family of engines, all of which are BS6 compliant.

