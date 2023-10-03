All Hyundai cars sold in India to come with 6 airbags as standard

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced that all Hyundai models sold in India will now come standard with six airbags, regardless of the variant. Hyundai claims that this is a landmark announcement that underscores Hyundai’s commitment to safety. Even the company’s entry-level hatchbacks like the Grand i10 Nios will be getting 6 airbags as standard.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India, expressed his delight at this development, stating that ‘Safety-for-all’ is Hyundai’s top priority. He highlighted that all Hyundai models and variants will now feature six airbags as standard. He also proudly announced that the Hyundai VERNA has achieved a remarkable five-star rating in Adult & Child Occupant Protection by the Global NCAP.

He said, “At Hyundai ‘Safety-for-all’ is our utmost priority and we have been benchmark creators in standardization of vehicle safety features. Now, we are elated to announce the standardization of 6 Airbags acrossall models & all variants. Additionally, HMIL has achieved a key milestone in its roadmap for safer mobility, with Hyundai VERNA being rated as 5-Star, for Adult & Child Occupant Protection by GNCAP. We are not just a provider of smart mobility solutions, but also safer mobility solutions. HMIL will continue to spearhead efforts in raising vehicular safety standards in India, thus making Indian roads safer for all.”

Hyundai Verna 5-star rating

The Hyundai Verna also received a 5-star rating under Global NCAP for Adult & Child Occupant Protection. This test was done under the new protocol which is stricter than tests conducted before. The crash test concluded that vehicle’s design incorporates robust structural connectivity, ensuring optimal distribution of energy in the event of a collision. The car managed to score 5 stars in both adult and child protection.

The Hyundai Verna comes with over 30 Standard Safety Features and more than 65 safety features, including advanced safety technologies such as Hyundai SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS, Front Parking Sensors, Electronic Parking Brake, and TPMS (Highline). Other competitors that have managed to score a high 5-star rating includes Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus. The Mahindra ScorpioN has also passed the crash test with a score of 5 stars.

