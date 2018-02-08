Auto Expo 2018: Twenty Two Motors launches Flow electric scooter with AI

Electric two-wheeler company Twenty Two Motors launched its electric scooter Flow at the Auto Expo 2018 today. The scooter comes with artificial intelligence capabilities and can be tracked remotely.

Twenty Two Motors will price the Flow at Rs 74,740. The company plans to sell over two lakh units in three years. Its Haryana manufacturing facility will be up and running by the second quarter, rolling out 50,000 vehicles every year with an investment of $70 million.

The Twenty Two Flow can be pre-booked from today onwards. The vehicle will be delivered by the second quarter of 2018.

"We are going to start the production with 300 scooters per day and in the first three years we will roll out 2 lakh electric vehicles," Twenty Two Motors CEO and cofounder Parveen Kharb said during the launch event.

Twenty Two Motors intends to make the most of the ongoing electric mobility trend in the country. The company is not only aligned with the government's vision of 40 per cent private electric vehicles, but ahead of it, Kharb said.

The Twenty Two Motors Flow is powered by a lithium-ion battery which can be charged within five hours. On a full charge, the vehicle can cover a distance of 80 kilometers at a 60kmph.

The Twenty Two Motors Flow comes with Geo Fencing which alerts the owner against theft if the vehicle is taken beyond pre-defined geographical boundaries. Other features of the electric scooter include 100 per cent LED lamps, twin disk brakes, portable wireless battery, dedicated application, cruise control, and even reverse mode.

Twenty Two Motors is among the 12 startups that have participated in the Auto Expo that kicked off yesterday on the outskirts of the national capital.