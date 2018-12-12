Automotive is the fastest growing vertical for GlobalLogic: MD Sumit Sood

With the rise of software and electronics in cars, digital engineering companies are looking at automotive space as the next opportunity for growth. Automotive space is the fastest growing vertical for us, says Sumit Sood, Managing Director India of San Jose-based digital product engineering services firm GlobalLogic.

"This vertical from almost nothing has grown close to $100 million in the last 2-3 years, growing at over 35-40 per cent," he adds.

This is double the rate at which the company is growing. GlobalLogic is growing at 20 per cent and is likely to close current fiscal with revenue of $650 million.

Apart from automotives, the company's focus areas are communications and media, high-tech, electrical and industrial, medical technology, and retail industries.

There are huge investments being made globally to make cars connected, automated, smart and electric. As more and more cars are getting connected, electronics and software is getting important. "Both roughly account for 70 per cent of the car's value today," adds Sood.

Globalogic's work is on three levels: one is body electronics (such as sensors or electronic components inside the car), then advanced driver-assistance systems, or ADAS (such as safety features) and then passenger well being (essentially, how do you make the person's time in the car more productive).

GlobalLogic helped one of its client consolidate the three chips in the car, which were used for electronics, infotainment and for ADAS into one single processor. They are also working on enabling the software in the car, to understand the objects outside to make better driving decisions.

"With automotives, we are at a stage at which mobile applications were 15 years back when people would convert web apps to mobile apps. We are at the infancy of making apps fit in well with the dynamics of the app usage in the car and this is a huge area of opportunity," says the company's CTO for India and APAC Puneet Gupta.