Bajaj Auto hikes price of Pulsar NS200 BS6 for second time since launch

Bajaj Auto has hiked the price of the Pulsar NS200 BS6 for the second time. The price has been hiked by Rs 999. The Pulsar BS200 BS6 now costs Rs 1,29,530.

The bike was launched in April 2020 at the price of Rs 1,25,030. A month later in May, Bajaj Auto had increased its price by Rs 3,501. Since its launch, the bike has become costlier by Rs 4,500, according to HT Auto. All these are the exclusive showroom prices of the bike.

The new Pulsar NS200 BS6 includes the BS6 engine which is compliant with the latest BS6 emission norms. It is a 199.5 cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine. It can deliver 24.2 PS of power and 18.6 Nm of maximum torque. The previous version of the bike with the BS4 engine used to produce 24.2 PS of power and 18.3 Nm of maximum torque. The Pulsar NS200 BS6 comes with a 6-speed manual transmission system.

While the company's other bike Pulsar RS200 had been given a dual-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with the BS6 upgrade, the Pulsar NS200 BS6 did not get this feature. Instead, it has single-channel ABS.

The most prominent ones on the list of Pulsar NS200 BS6 features are the LED position lamps, the tail lamp, semi-digital display system, clip-on handlebars, split seat and disc brake system. It, however, does not have LED illumination at the front, a feature which is quickly catching on.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 has intense competition in its market segment in the form of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Hero Xtreme 200R.

