Bajaj Auto likely to begin 'Chetak' delivery in Sept quarter

Bajaj Auto expects to start delivering its electric scooter 'Chetak' in the second quarter of 2021-22, having stopped taking bookings in April this year, according to the company's annual report for 2020-21. The company has reintroduced its erstwhile popular scooter brand Chetak in an electric avatar to be available in two variants -- Chetak Premium and Chetak Urbane.

"When booking for the Chetak was first rolled out in early 2020, it had to be stopped on account of COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions. Thereafter, your company reopened online bookings on 13th April, 2021 but had to stop just 48 hours later, owing to an overwhelming response," former Bajaj Auto Chairman Rahul Bajaj said in his last address to the shareholders.

Bajaj Auto in the report said, it "expects to start delivering this iconic model in the course of the second quarter of FY2022".

The company said the Chetak is powered by an 'IP67' rated high-tech lithium ion battery that can be easily charged using a standard 5 amp electrical outlet. It can offer a ride of up to 95 km in the 'eco mode' per single full charge of its battery.

The electric scooter has an onboard intelligent battery management system that seamlessly controls charging and discharging. Besides, it offers a fully-connected riding experience, being embedded with mobility solutions like data communication, security and user authentication.

The Chetak mobile app gives riders a comprehensive overview of all aspects of the vehicle and its ride history, the report said. The new Chetak is being produced at Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility in Pune.