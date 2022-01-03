Bajaj Auto sales fall 3% on-year in Dec

Bajaj Auto released the sales figure for the month of December on Monday. While commercial sales saw a growth of 29 per cent, two-wheeler sales dropped 6 per cent year-on-year, leading to an overall drop in the sales figure of 3 per cent in December.

The company clocked domestic sales of 1,27,593 units for two-wheelers in December, as against 1,28,642, which is a drop of 1 per cent. It exported 1,91,176 units in the same month, as against 2,09,942 units, which is a drop of 9 per cent. Overall, Bajaj Auto clocked two-wheeler sales of 3,18,769, as against 3,38,584 units, which is a drop of 6 per cent.

As for commercial vehicles, Bajaj Auto clocked domestic sales of 18,386 units, as against 10,964 in December 2020, which is a jump of 68 per cent. It exported 25,315 units of commercial vehicles, as against 22,984 units, an increase of 10 per cent. Overall, it saw an increase of 29 per cent year-on-year, from 33,948 units in December 2020 to 43,701 units in December 2021.

Bajaj Auto stated that year-on-year, overall sales – two-wheelers + commercial vehicles – jumped 5 per cent domestically from 1,39,606 units to 1,45,979 units, while exports declined 7 per cent from 2,32,926 units to 2,16,491 units.

Overall, year-on-year, Bajaj Auto saw sales of 3,62,470 units, which is a dip of 3 per cent from 3,72,532 units.

When it comes to YTD sales, Bajaj Auto clocked a growth of 19 per cent from 28,03,250 units in 2020 to 33,31,782 units in 2021 in the period from April to December.

Also read: Bajaj Auto announces new EV facility; vehicles to roll out in June 2022