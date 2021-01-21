BMW launches 3 series Gran Limousine at Rs 51.5 lakh

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched a long wheelbase version of its 3 series sedan -- Gran Limousine -- at Rs 51.5-53.9 lakh. This is the first of the 20 new cars that the company has planned for this year in what is its biggest product offensive ever in this market.

Produced locally at the company's factory in Chennai, the car is available in both petrol and diesel variants. India is one of the select few right hand drive markets to get this car. It takes on the position of the longest, most spacious and comfortable car in its segment and sets a new benchmark in the class.

"The 3 Series is the soul of the BMW brand and has won over millions of customers around the world. The ultimate sports sedan has now set the ultimate standard in luxury in a new form - the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

"With its elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort and dynamic performance, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has a unique and captivating character. It delivers sheer driving pleasure and indulges in superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals as well as the family. The Gran Limousine has been tailored with an innovative proposition that will attract young, progressive Indians who want a perfect combination of sporty performance and higher practicality for family usage in this segment."

It is offered with one diesel variant priced at Rs 52.5 lakh and two petrol versions at Rs 51.5 lakh and Rs 53.9 lakh. The petrol variant is powered by a two-litre four-cylinder engine that has a peak power output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 - 4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.2 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine has an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm and accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.6 seconds.

BMW was the best performing luxury car brand in India in 2020, a year that was disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. It registered a sales decline of 31.5 per cent at 6,604 units but managed to close in on market leader Mercedes Benz, which posted a 42.7 per cent drop at 7,893 units. Mercedes has also lined up 15 new launches for 2021.

