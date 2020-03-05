BMW launches BS-6 compliant X1 SUV in India; check out price, engine, features

German luxury carmaker on Thursday launched an updated version of its entry level sport utility vehicle (SUV) BMW X1 at Rs 35.9 - 42.9 lakh in India.

The car is one of BMW's highest selling models in the country and is locally produced at its Chennai factory. BMW X1 is available in BS-VI diesel and petrol variants. The two petrol variants are priced at Rs 35.9 and Rs 38.7 lakh while the two diesel variants cost Rs 39.9 and Rs 42.9 lakh respectively.

The new BMW X1 is get's its power through a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that has a peak output of 192 hp and maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1,350 - 4,600 rpm. The SUV can sprint to 100 kmph from standstill in 7.7 seconds. The two-litre four cylinder diesel engine also produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm and sprints to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

The petrol version has a rated fuel economy of 14.82 kmpl and CO2 emissions of 160 gm per km while the diesel version has a fuel efficiency of 19.62 kmpl and CO2 emissions of 135 gm per km.

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India, said, "The BMW X1 has established and owned the dominant position in the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment. This is also the trend world wide - it reflects the global need the X1 serves."

"The X1 fits in perfectly with the attitude and lifestyle of modern ambitious future leaders who are redefining success -personally and professionally. They don't hold back and live in the present, enjoying the thrill of success, celebrating each moment of their performance, here and now. They are fearless in playing the big game. The X1 is their ally in this thrilling journey of smashing status quo and setting new benchmarks. With the new 2020 BMW X1, we welcome them into the BMW world to experience the thrill of the ultimate driving machine which will add more thrill to their lives," Singh added.

Other features in the new BMW X1 include steptronic sport automatic transmission, auto start-stop, brake-energy regeneration, electronic power steering, 50:50 weight distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control. Safety features include 6-airbags, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) including dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side impact protection and electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor.

The company is also offering 5 years/60,000 kilometres service and warranty package that includes the protective cover of both BMW Service and BMW Repair inclusive. Together, they take care of Condition Based Service (CBS), maintenance work and warranty. For customers booking the new BMW X1 in March, the package is available at a special price of Rs 15,000 per year for petrol variants and Rs 20,000 per year for diesel variants.

In 2019, BMW had registered a 13 per cent decline in sales at 9,641 units and was the second largest luxury carmaker in the country behind Mercedes Benz that had registered sales of 13,786 units. India's overall luxury car market had also declined by about 13 per cent at around 35,000 units.

