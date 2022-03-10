BMW recalls over 1 million vehicles globally over potential fire risk

BMW will recall 1.03 million worldwide over potential fire risks, the German automaker said on Wednesday, its third recall over the issue since 2017.

The new recall involves numerous vehicles built between 2006 and 2013, including some 1 Series, 3 Series, X3, 5 Series, X5 and Z4 models, because the heater for the positive crankcase ventilation valve (PCV) may short-circuit and in extremely rare cases could increase the risk of a fire.



The new recall includes 917,106 vehicles in the United States, 98,000 in Canada, and 18,000 in South Korea, BMW said.

It supersedes and expands BMW's recalls in 2017 and 2019 that involved 740,000 and 184,000 U.S. vehicles, respectively.

Many vehicles repaired under the prior recalls will need a new fix, which is currently being developed, BMW said, adding that the remedy and sufficient inventory of parts are expected by mid-2022.

BMW said some vehicles previously recalled are not covered by the new recall because they were produced with an improved PCV valve heater design.

The new recall was prompted by a series of fire reports in BMW vehicles previously recalled that had been repaired. BMW said its investigation showed supplier production issues could lead to PCV valve heater damage in the field.

The automaker said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the latest recall.

It said owners do not need to stop driving pending the recall fix, but should stop driving if they see smoke from the area near the engine compartment, or smell smoke or a plastic burning odor.

