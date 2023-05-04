'Code named Y17': Maruti Suzuki's big plan to take on Mahindra XUV 700

Maruti Suzuki, one of India's largest automakers, is making plans to increase its market share in the competitive SUV segment by introducing a three-row version of its Grand Vitara SUV. The automaker has been working on the new SUV, codenamed Maruti Y17, which is expected to be launched by 2025. According to Autocar, the Y17 will be built on the same Global-C platform used in the Grand Vitara, but it will have a longer wheelbase to accommodate more passengers.

The Maruti Suzuki Y17 is expected to undergo some cosmetic updates to differentiate it from the two-row Grand Vitara. This update will help to make it more appealing to customers looking for a larger SUV. In terms of powertrain, Maruti Suzuki is likely to offer the same engine options as the Grand Vitara.

The Grand Vitara was launched in September 2020 and is currently manufactured at Toyota's plant in Bidadi, Karnataka, along with the Toyota Hyryder. In contrast, the Y17 three-row SUV is likely to be produced at Maruti Suzuki's new plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana. The Y17 will be the first car to be mass-produced at the factory, which may start operating by 2025, according to sources.

The Y17 is expected to compete with Mahindra's XUV700, which has been praised for its premium safety features, especially its adaptive cruise control (ADAS). The XUV700 starts at Rs 13.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.95 lakh.

The current Grand Vitara, on the other hand, comes with features such as dual sliding panes, a wireless charging dock, coloured Head-UP-Display, in-built Suzuki Connect technology, a 360-degree parking camera system, and a panoramic sunroof. It also has excellent safety features like Hill Hold Assist, Hill Descent Control, 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and 3-point ELR seat belts for all seats.

The Grand Vitara is available in 10 variants with six monotone and 3 dual-tone colour options. It is also offered in Smart Hybrid and Intelligent Electric Hybrid versions. The Smart Hybrid version is powered by a 1.5-litre K-series dual jet, dual VVT petrol engine, while the Electric Hybrid version comes with a dual powertrain system consisting of an electric motor and a 1.5-litre petrol engine.