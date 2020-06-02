Coronavirus lockdown: Suzuki Motorcycle launches online sales, service platform

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Tuesday launched its online sales and service platform through 'Suzuki at your doorstep' programme to meet customer demand during and post COVID-19 lockdown. Suzuki at your doorstep programme will be integrated within SMIPL's official website to enable customers to buy, test-ride and opt for after sales services at the click of a button, the company said in a statement.

Through this programme customers can also book Suzuki two-wheeler product through a toll-free number along with an option of connecting the call to the nearest dealership, in case the customer wants to visit the dealership, it added. "The online booking, doorstep delivery and service of Suzuki vehicles has been introduced keeping the safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees at the core of the initiative.

"With our online sales solution, we look forward to bring in positivity in two-wheeler segment and the overall industry post COVID-19," SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said. SMIPL said its Suzuki at your doorstep programme will be expanded across over 112 Indian cities.

