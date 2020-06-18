Coronavirus: Two Toyota employees test positive at Bidadi Plant

Two employees at Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Bidadi plant in Karnataka have tested positive for Covid-19, the auto major said in a notification. The automaker, which had resumed production at the plant on May 26 after weeks coronavirus-led lockdown, has again temporarily suspended operations at the facility due to the confirmed cases.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said it had partially restarted operations with a reduced workforce at its plants while all the strategic business units (SBU) office staff at Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata still continue to work from home. "However, despite all such measures, two employees at the company's Bidadi plant tested positive for Covid-19 on June 16," it said.

The said employees had last attended work on June 7 and June 16, respectively, it added. As a first step and through appropriate contact tracing, the company has started identifying all those employees who may have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees for necessary treatment and quarantine wherever necessary, and is in contact with the local government authorities, it said.

"Operations at TKM plant has already been temporarily suspended so that required disinfection can be carried out at the plant," it added. The company said it has also extended all necessary support to the infected employees for medical treatment as well as quarantine procedures. "The company is in touch with the families of the infected employees so as to support them to handle this situation carefully without further complications," TKM said.

Considering the safety and security of its employees and all of its stakeholders as its first priority, the auto major said it will continue to take all possible preventive and remedial measures to deal with the developing situation and closely work with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities. Last month, Hyundai Motor India and Maruti Suzuki had reported Covid-19 cases at their respective plants. Hyundai had reported three cases at its Chennai plant, while Maruti had confirmed one case at its Manesar facility.

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine: CureVac AG aims for mid-2021 release; Russia, UK begin trials