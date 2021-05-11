COVID-19 impact: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period

Domestic automobile giant Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that the firm will extend the warranty and free service period for its passenger vehicle owners. This is an attempt by the firm to offer a hassle-free aftersale experience to its customers.

The announcement has been made keeping the current COVID-19 situation in focus. The country had been dealing with an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases for the past several weeks. Multiple states have announced lockdown and curfews for extended periods in order to curb the spread of the virus.

As per the Tata Motors announcement, the warranty and free service period of passengers cars which was expected to expire between April 31, 2021, and May 31, 2021, has now been extended till June 30, 2021. The announcement states that several vehicle owners are not able to service their cars in the allotted time period due to COVID-19 related lockdowns and curfews, this initiative will help these vehicle owners.

Dimple Mehta, Head of Customer Care (Domestic & IB), PVBU, Tata Motors, explained that due to COVID-19 restrictions the firm's customers are not able to send their vehicles to the authorised Tata Motors service centres for the scheduled maintenance and repairs. He adds that this would become a major challenge when warranty and free service periods expire during the lockdown.

Mehta said, "We are committed to our customers and are offering them utmost support in these tough times by extending their warranty and free service period till 30th June 2021. Through this initiative, we are enhancing our brand connect with customers and are offering them a hassle-free ownership experience".

Tata Motors has also announced that the firm has expanded its service network to more than 400 locations. It now has more than 608 service centres across the country.

